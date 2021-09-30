Left Menu

Man killed by Belarusian security forces was EPAM employee, company confirms

They did not confirm his identity or media reports that the man may have been a U.S. citizen. "While the individual in question has not been named by any official source, we can confirm that the individual reported in the media was an EPAM employee," EPAM said.

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2021 12:07 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 12:07 IST
A man shot dead by Belarusian security forces in an apartment block raid this week was an employee of EPAM Systems, a U.S.- based software firm, the company said in a statement to Reuters on Thursday. Belarusian authorities had reported that KGB officers shot dead a 31-year-old man and arrested his wife on Tuesday, saying he had resisted law enforcement officers. They did not confirm his identity or media reports that the man may have been a U.S. citizen.

"While the individual in question has not been named by any official source, we can confirm that the individual reported in the media was an EPAM employee," EPAM said. "The company has no information that the individual ever held any other citizenship or residential status outside of Belarus."

