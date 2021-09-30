Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 30-09-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 18:59 IST
ULFA-I recruitment module busted in Assam
Security forces have busted a recruitment module of the ULFA (Independent) and apprehended seven people, including a surrendered cadre of the outfit, from Namtola in upper Assam, an Army spokesperson said on Thursday.

The youth were arrested while they were on their way to ULFA-I training camps across the border in Myanmar, the spokesperson said. Based on specific information of alleged recruitment drive by the ULFA-I in the state, the Joypur Battalion under Red Shield Division of Spear Corps along with Sonari Police carried out the operation on Wednesday, the spokesperson said.

Among those arrested is a ULFA-I cadre who had earlier surrendered in 2016 and one who had tried to join the banned outfit a couple of years ago also, he said.

A pistol with ammunition was also recovered from them, he added.

“All the apprehended individuals have been handed over to the police and they have confessed to having been recruited by handlers of ULFA-I,” the spokesperson said.

The outfit had declared a unilateral ceasefire for three months on May 15, which was extended by another three months from August 14. PTI SSG MM MM

