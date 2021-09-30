Britain's pharmacies being hit by truck driver shortage
Deliveries to British pharmacies are being affected by the acute shortage of truck drivers, the Company Chemists’ Association said on Thursday.
"The whole supply chain has been impacted from inbound wholesale depot supply down to outward depot deliveries to pharmacies," said a spokeswoman for the association which represents large pharmacy operators.
