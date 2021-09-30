Left Menu

Britain's pharmacies being hit by truck driver shortage

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-09-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 19:42 IST
Britain's pharmacies being hit by truck driver shortage
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Deliveries to British pharmacies are being affected by the acute shortage of truck drivers, the Company Chemists’ Association said on Thursday.

"The whole supply chain has been impacted from inbound wholesale depot supply down to outward depot deliveries to pharmacies," said a spokeswoman for the association which represents large pharmacy operators.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
3
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
4
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021