Minor girl raped in Jammu; accused held

A minor girl was allegedly raped by a man here, following which the accused was arrested, officials said.

Information was received at police post Pounichak regarding the kidnapping and rape of a minor girl, they said, adding a case was registered and investigation taken up.

Special police teams were constituted and with strenuous efforts as well as taking technical assistance and timely human intervention, the accused was apprehended within 24 hours after the commission of the crime, police said.

During interrogation, he confessed his involvement in the crime, they said, adding further investigation is on.

