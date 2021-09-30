Left Menu

Minor girl raped in Jammu; accused held

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-10-2021 00:17 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 23:11 IST
Minor girl raped in Jammu; accused held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A minor girl was allegedly raped by a man here, following which the accused was arrested, officials said.

Information was received at police post Pounichak regarding the kidnapping and rape of a minor girl, they said, adding a case was registered and investigation taken up.

Special police teams were constituted and with strenuous efforts as well as taking technical assistance and timely human intervention, the accused was apprehended within 24 hours after the commission of the crime, police said.

During interrogation, he confessed his involvement in the crime, they said, adding further investigation is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
3
Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in Asansol

Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in Asansol

 India
4
Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking
Blog

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021