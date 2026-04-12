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Cologne Clinches Crucial Win Under New Coach René Wagner

Cologne secured a vital 3-1 victory against Werder Bremen, easing relegation fears in the Bundesliga. This marked the first win for interim coach René Wagner. Werder Bremen's captain was sent off early, giving Cologne the advantage. The win lifted Cologne five points clear of relegation, while Bremen remains precariously close.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 12-04-2026 21:54 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 21:54 IST
Cologne Clinches Crucial Win Under New Coach René Wagner
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  • Germany

Cologne breathed a sigh of relief on Sunday as the team triumphed over 10-man Werder Bremen with a 3-1 win, significantly easing their Bundesliga relegation fears. This victory marked Cologne's first under the stewardship of interim coach René Wagner following a 2-2 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend.

Appointed for the remainder of the season after the dismissal of former coach Lukas Kwasniok on March 22, Wagner saw his side take early control of the match. Cologne's promising star, Said El Mala, converted a penalty early on, while Bremen was dealt another blow when captain Marco Friedl was dismissed for a critical foul in the 24th minute.

Ragnar Ache eventually found the net in the 65th minute after a persistent effort. Despite conceding a penalty which Bremen converted in the 76th minute, Cologne maintained their lead until Isak Bergmann Johannesson sealed the win with a late counterattack goal. Currently, Cologne stands five points above the relegation zone, while Bremen hovers just above at a three-point margin, with only five games left in the season.

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