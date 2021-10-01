Left Menu

Fake call centre busted in Ghaziabad

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 01-10-2021 00:11 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 00:11 IST
A fake call centre was busted and two of its members were arrested here, police said on Thursday.

The call centre was operating for the past seven years from an office located behind Gaur Mall of Rajnagar District Centre (RDC) in Kavi Nagar, City Superintendent of Police Nipun Agarwal said.

It has duped a large number of people on the pretext of providing loans to them, he said.

During scrutiny of the bank accounts of the call centre, transactions of Rs 60 lakh were detected in one year, police said.

Two accused, identified as Raghav alias Ragho (43) and Shiv Kumar (33), were arrested, they said.

They were running also running two fake companies SSG Management and RS Services, police said.

The cybercrime cell recovered 11 mobile phones, seven passbooks, six ATM cards, six cheque books and some stationary material from them, Agarwal said.

Efforts are on to nab the absconding members of the fake call centre, he said.

