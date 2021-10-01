Left Menu

U.S. condemns Ethiopia's expulsion of UN officials, could apply sanctions

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-10-2021 00:15 IST
The United States condemns Ethiopia's expulsion of United Nations officials and will not hesitate to use sanctions against those who obstruct humanitarian efforts in the country, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was expelling seven senior U.N. officials, two days after the U.N. aid chief warned hundreds of thousands of people in the northern region of Tigray were likely experiencing famine due to a government blockade of aid.

