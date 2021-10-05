CRPF to write to Priyanka Gandhi, MHA regarding security breach while visiting Lucknow

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will write to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Union Home Ministry against security violations she did while visiting Lucknow giving slip to her security personnel, said a senior official on Tuesday. "We will write regarding the security violation to the protectee and Ministry of Home Affairs. Everything a protectee breaches the security protocol, we give in written to the protectee regarding the violation he or she has done and simultaneously MHA is also alerted about it," said the official.

Vadra has been accorded Z-plus security cover by the CRPF after the Special Protection Group (SPG) was withdrawn. The security personnel on Monday reported to their seniors at CRPF headquarters regarding how Vardra gave a slip to security personnel thrice and not informed them while leaving for Lucknow.

She has been provided Z-plus security cover round the clock. The security personnel were able to found her after she was detained by UP Police in Lucknow while trying to enter Lakhimpur Kheri. A senior official said that as per protocol the protectee has to inform prior about his or her movement to security personnel for better coordination with local police where the protectee is scheduled to visit.

"Vadra was scheduled to leave Delhi on Monday at 8 am for her visit to Lakhimpur Kheri but without informing her security personnel she left Delhi on Sunday night. The CRPF personnel tried to follow her but she changed her car thrice and security personnel missed her movement and could not follow her," said the official. He added that during her unscheduled movement she was not in a bulletproof car and was not with any Personal Security Officer (PSO). The issue will be raised with her and a report will be sent to senior officials. (ANI)

