Sullivan raises concerns over China's actions in meeting with Yang -White House
U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan raised U.S. concerns with Beijing's actions in a meeting with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Switzerland on Wednesday, including on human rights, Xinjiang, Hong Kong, the South China Sea and Taiwan.
"Sullivan made clear that while we will continue to invest in our own national strength and work closely with our allies and partners, we will also continue to engage with the PRC (People's Republic of China) at a senior level to ensure responsible competition," the White House said in a statement.
