Tunisian prime minister names Samir Said economy minister
Tunisian Prime Minister Najla Bouden named a new government on Monday, with Samir Said, a banker, as economy and planning minister and Taoufic Charfeddine as interior minister.
Bouden kept the foreign minister unchanged at the ceremony, which was broadcast live and with President Kais Saied present. (Reporting By Tarek Amara, editing by Angus McDowall and Gareth Jones)
