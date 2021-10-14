At least four people killed in Norway bow and arrow attack, broadcaster NRK reports

At least four people were killed in attacks by a man using a bow and arrows in the town of Kongsberg on Wednesday, public broadcaster NRK reported, citing unnamed sources.

Norwegian police declined to comment on the number of casualties, but said they will investigate whether the attack amounted to an act of terrorism.

"It's natural to consider whether this was an act of terror," police chief Oeyvind Aas told reporters.

