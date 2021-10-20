Maha: 2,500 kg beef seized from van, driver held
Police seized 2,500 kg beef worth Rs 2.50 lakh from a van in Thane city in Maharashtra and arrested one person, police said on Wednesday. The van was intercepted by the police and activists near Jupiter Hospital on a tip-off in the small hours of Tuesday, an official said, adding that the red meat was being smuggled to Mumbai. The arrested person is identified as Aslam Fakir Mohammad Shaikh who was driving the vehicle. A case was registered under the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, Indian Penal Code, and the Motor Vehicle Act, the official said.
