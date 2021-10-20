Left Menu

Maha: 2,500 kg beef seized from van, driver held

Police seized 2,500 kg beef worth Rs 2.50 lakh from a van in Thane city in Maharashtra and arrested one person, police said on Wednesday. A case was registered under the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, Indian Penal Code, and the Motor Vehicle Act, the official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 20-10-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 14:14 IST
Maha: 2,500 kg beef seized from van, driver held
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police seized 2,500 kg beef worth Rs 2.50 lakh from a van in Thane city in Maharashtra and arrested one person, police said on Wednesday. The van was intercepted by the police and activists near Jupiter Hospital on a tip-off in the small hours of Tuesday, an official said, adding that the red meat was being smuggled to Mumbai. The arrested person is identified as Aslam Fakir Mohammad Shaikh who was driving the vehicle. A case was registered under the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, Indian Penal Code, and the Motor Vehicle Act, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021