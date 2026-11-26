Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP), saying the BJP prepares its ‘Sankalp Patra’ after taking suggestions from the public and fulfils the promises made in it, not a manifesto like the SP with "false promises". Ahead of UP 2027 Assembly polls, Maurya asserted that the party would return to power in Uttar Pradesh and the Samajwadi Party would not win no matter what alliance it makes

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday released the party's manifesto, "PDA Ka Prannpatra," stating that "Acche Din" promised by the BJP never came, while "Bure Din" are about to go away. Speaking on the BJP’s election strategy and manifesto, Maurya said the party’s document is prepared after collecting and compiling suggestions from the public, adding that the BJP fulfils the commitments it makes and goes beyond them.

“The BJP does not bring out a manifesto; it brings out a ‘Sankalp Patra'. We first take suggestions from the public, compile those suggestions, and then prepare our ‘Sankalp Patra’ based on them. Whatever we promise, we fulfil, and we even go beyond that,” he said. Hitting out at the Samajwadi Party, Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya called it a "dhakosla patra" (sham document) which only aimed to corrut and loot.

"I will not call this a manifesto of the Samajwadi Party; rather, I will call it a sham document ('dhakosla patra'). This is a manifesto aimed at empowering a system of loot, corruption, mafia, criminals, and rioters. From the promises they have made, it clearly appears like 'sau chuhe kha kar billi Haj ko chali'. In his desperation for power, Akhilesh Yadav ji has become so restless that he has opened an entire shop of lies. They know that in 2027 the Samajwadi Party is not coming to power and the BJP is not going anywhere, so they think, 'Let us just make false promises'; that is not going to work. The BJP and our NDA partners will return to government with a thumping majority," Maurya said. Taking a dig at the Samajwadi Party, Maurya said voters associate the BJP’s election symbol, the lotus, with security, while voting for the SP’s cycle symbol would put their safety at risk.

“Today there is prosperity in the state; the common citizen feels safe. That is why people press only the lotus button and find their safety in the lotus button, pressing the cycle button means putting one’s own safety in danger. Therefore, the SP can go back to Saifai, but it cannot return to power,” he said. On the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance and the possibility of the two parties contesting together in the upcoming elections, Maurya asserted that the BJP would win irrespective of their electoral arrangement.

“Even if the Samajwadi Party and Congress forge an alliance, the BJP will still win; and even if the Samajwadi Party and Congress contest separately, the BJP will still win. Neither the Samajwadi Party nor the Congress has any future in the politics of the country or the state until 2047, when Viksit Bharat and Viksit Uttar Pradesh are realised,” Maurya said. He alleged that the opposition parties were making false promises and said, “They can bring out false manifestos, talk about a fake PDA, and make false promises, yet on the ground they neither have anything nor are they capable of doing anything on the ground,” he added.

Maurya also said that the party would seek votes by highlighting the achievements and welfare schemes of the BJP-led double-engine government. “Whether it is the SP alliance or SP, the Congress alliance or Congress, Owaisi’s alliance or any other party, or BSP, every single one of these parties is opposed to the BJP. By taking the achievements and welfare schemes of the double-engine government to the public, we can raise this slogan today: out of 100 per cent votes, 60 per cent votes are ours, while the remaining 40 per cent votes are divided and in that division too, a share belongs to us, because we have earned ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas’ and delivered Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,” he said.

On Muslim voters, Maurya acknowledged that a large section of the community votes against the BJP but maintained that the party has sufficient electoral support to win elections despite this voting pattern. “We know that the largest number of Muslim voters vote against the BJP. Now, whether they go to the SP alliance, the Owaisi alliance, the BSP alliance, or any other alliance… even if they go there, we still have enough votes on the strength of which we have won earlier and will win in the future as well,” Maurya said.

Appealing to minority voters, he urged them to support the BJP. He said, “You have already tested SP, BSP, and Congress; for your own secure future and that of your coming generations, press the lotus button. Pressing the lotus button should not give an electric shock; just as the poor feel happy, everyone should feel happy." Maurya also cited the BJP’s electoral victories in several states following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to reinforce his claim that the party has continued to expand its electoral presence.

“After the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, we have already won the Haryana Assembly elections; we have won Maharashtra, Delhi, and Bihar Assembly elections; we have won the West Bengal Assembly elections; we have won Assam for the third time, and we are forming the government in Puducherry for the third time. Wherever the BJP wins once, it wins repeatedly, and it certainly wins a third time,” he said. Maurya alleged that the opposition had spread misinformation claiming, “During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, they spread false propaganda that if the BJP won more than 400 seats, it would abolish reservation and the Constitution yet the public soon woke up to the fact that these were false promises made merely to remove PM Modi from power,” Maurya said. (ANI)