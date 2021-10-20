Left Menu

German police seize weapons in raid of far-right group

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 20-10-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 17:12 IST
Representative Image
Authorities in Germany say police have searched 14 premises across the country in connection with a suspected far-right extremist group whose members had discussed preparing for an armed revolt.

Berlin police said officers searched premises in the capital and three other states Wednesday linked to 15 suspects belonging to a group that called itself "Berserker Clan." Police said they seized firearms, ammunition and other weapons, as well as electronic storage device, drugs and doping substances.

The suspects are accused of forming or being members in a criminal organization. There was no immediate word about arrests.(AP) RUP RUP

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

