SC Collegium recommends transfer of AP HC judge Justice Lalitha Kanneganti to Telangana HC

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the transfer of Andhra Pradesh High Court judge Justice Lalitha Kanneganti to Telangana High Court.

The Collegium headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana in a meeting held on September 16, 2021, took the decision and the resolution was uploaded on the apex court website on Thursday.

''The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on September 16, 2021, recommended the transfer of Mrs. Justice Lalitha Kanneganti, Judge, Andhra Pradesh High Court to Telangana High Court,'' the resolution stated.

Justice Kainogenetic hails from the Guntur district and enrolled as an advocate on December 28, 1994.

She assumed charge as permanent Judge of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh on May 2, 2020. Besides Ramana, Justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar are part of the three-member Collegium which takes decisions with regard to the high court judges.

