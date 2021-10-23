Left Menu

Man stabbed to death in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 19:56 IST
A 42-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by some unidentified assailants in west Delhi, police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Chhotu Ram alias Manoj, a resident of Faridpuri in West Patel Nagar, they said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Shweta Chauhan said Patel Nagar police station received a PCR call regarding the incident on Friday.

Manoj, an electrician, was stabbed on the left side of his abdomen and declared brought dead by doctors at RML Hospital, the police said.

CCTV footage from the spot shows two people running. An injured man is walking behind them and he collapses near a motorcycle. He stands up but again falls on the road, they said.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway to nab the culprits, they added.

Manoj's younger brother Bablu said that his brother was returning home from work when he was attacked.

''Manoj was returning home while talking to his wife over the phone. He told her that he would reach home in five minutes and asked her to get ready to go to the Friday market for 'Karwa Chauth' shopping,'' Bablu said.

After 20-25 minutes Manoj's wife received a call asking her to reach the hospital, he added.

''I learnt that the incident took place around 8.15 pm on Friday. Three people caught hold of him (Manoj) when he was on his way home and tried to snatch his belongings. One of them took out a knife and stabbed him. He also tried to chase them but collapsed on the road.

''An e-rickshaw driver, who knew my brother, came there and went to his (Manoj's) employer. Later, they took my brother to the hospital in the e-rickshaw,'' Bablu said.

A native of Rajasthan, Manoj is survived by his wife, a 13-year-old son and a five-year-old daughter. He was the sole breadwinner of the family, according to Bablu.

