Left Menu

1 held for SIM card racket in Assam’s Nagaon district

A woman allegedly involved in a SIM card racket has been apprehended in Assams Nagaon district, a police officer said on Thursday. Hussains wife was apprehended as the 65 SIM cards and the empty cases were seized from her possession, the police officer said.

PTI | Nagaon | Updated: 28-10-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 21:52 IST
1 held for SIM card racket in Assam’s Nagaon district
  • Country:
  • India

A woman allegedly involved in a SIM card racket has been apprehended in Assam's Nagaon district, a police officer said on Thursday. Based on specific information, the police conducted an operation on Wednesday night and raided the house of one Mukhtar Hussain at Salmorabori village, the police officer said. Though Hussain was not present during the raid, the police seized several items, including mobile phones, 65 SIM cards, 51 cases without SIM cards, one computer printer, a key board, and five photostat copies of PAN and AADHAR cards. Hussain's wife was apprehended as the 65 SIM cards and the empty cases were seized from her possession, the police officer said. Necessary legal action has been initiated in this connection, he added. The operation was led by Nagaon district Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ) Dhruba J Bora along with district Anti Narcotic Squad (ANS) and Officer-in-Charge of Dhing police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

Here's what's new in Microsoft Windows 10 KB5006738 update

 Global
2
CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in Bank of Baroda

CBI arrests six persons in connection with Rs 6,000 crore remittance scam in...

 India
3
Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

Soccer-Cavallo becomes first active A-League player to come out as gay

 Australia
4
Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

Axis Bank to elevate Rajiv Anand as Deputy Managing Director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021