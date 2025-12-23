Left Menu

ED Charges Dr. Zakir Hussain Memorial Trust in Money Laundering Case

A special court in Lucknow acknowledges a prosecution complaint against the Dr. Zakir Hussain Memorial Trust and others for alleged money laundering. Properties worth Rs. 45.92 lakh are sought for confiscation. The investigation links several accused, including Louise Khurshid, amid charges of mishandled government funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 17:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a prosecution complaint against Dr. Zakir Hussain Memorial Trust, headed by Congress leader Salman Khurshid's wife, Louise Khurshid, for alleged money laundering activities.

The special court in Lucknow is processing accusations of misusing government funds intended for distributing artificial limbs, with properties worth Rs. 45.92 lakh marked for confiscation as part of the penalties.

The agency launched its investigation following multiple FIRs by the Uttar Pradesh Police's Economic Offences Wing, implicating various trust representatives in fund diversion, notably neglecting camps planned under central government sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

