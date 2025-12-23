Left Menu

Money Laundering Charges Rock Dr Zakir Hussain Memorial Trust

A special court in Lucknow has recognized money laundering charges against the Dr Zakir Hussain Memorial Trust involving alleged misuse of government funds in 2009-10. Accusations were made against Louise Khurshid, wife of Congress leader Salman Khurshid, and others. The Enforcement Directorate seeks confiscation of properties worth Rs. 45.92 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 17:33 IST
Lucknow's special court has acknowledged serious money laundering allegations against the Dr Zakir Hussain Memorial Trust, linked to Congress leader Salman Khurshid's wife, Louise Khurshid. This pertains to the alleged misuse of government funds designated for distributing artificial limbs in 2009-10.

The Enforcement Directorate has sought the confiscation of assets worth Rs. 45.92 lakh, following investigations that began with 17 FIRs filed by the Uttar Pradesh Police's Economic Offences Wing. The funds allegedly misappropriated were intended for organising camps as sanctioned by the central government.

The court case intensifies with allegations of using fake seals and signatures, with significant charges against Louise Khurshid, Pratyush Shukla, and Athar Farooqui, amidst denials by the Khurshids of any malpractice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

