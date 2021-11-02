Air forces of India and Egypt conduct two-day joint exercise

Air forces of India and Egypt conducted a two-day exercise at the latter's El Berigat airbase to enhance mutual understanding and share operational experience, an official statement said on Tuesday. The exercise, called 'Desert Warrior', was conducted on October 30 and October 31, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Twitter. In December 2019, then Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria had visited Egypt and met Air Marshal Mohamed Abbas Helmy, the Commander-in-Chief of Egypt Air Force, to boost cooperation between the two services.

''The IAF and Egyptian Air Force participated in Exercise Desert Warrior conducted at El Berigat Air Base, Egypt from 30-31 Oct 2021. It enhanced mutual understanding and provided an opportunity to share valuable operational experience,'' the IAF noted on Twitter.

