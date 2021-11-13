Left Menu

2 booked for beating street dog to death in Shahdara

Two persons have been booked for beating a street dog to death in Shahdaras Rohtash Nagar area, police on Saturday said. The footage showed a person hitting the dog three to four times in a street. The dog, limping, tries to run away but then is hit by another person on head, after which it falls unconscious.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 16:09 IST
2 booked for beating street dog to death in Shahdara
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons have been booked for beating a street dog to death in Shahdara's Rohtash Nagar area, police on Saturday said. A CCTV footage of the incident, which took place on Tuesday at 11.56 am, was circulated on social media. The footage showed a person hitting the dog three to four times in a street. The dog, limping, tries to run away but then is hit by another person on head, after which it falls unconscious. "On complaint of one Saurabh, a resident of East Rohtash Nagar, a case under sections 428 (mischief by killing or maiming animal of the value of ten rupees) of the Indian Penal Code and 11A of Prevention of cruelty to Animal Act has been registered," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021