2 booked for beating street dog to death in Shahdara

Two persons have been booked for beating a street dog to death in Shahdara's Rohtash Nagar area, police on Saturday said. A CCTV footage of the incident, which took place on Tuesday at 11.56 am, was circulated on social media. The footage showed a person hitting the dog three to four times in a street. The dog, limping, tries to run away but then is hit by another person on head, after which it falls unconscious. "On complaint of one Saurabh, a resident of East Rohtash Nagar, a case under sections 428 (mischief by killing or maiming animal of the value of ten rupees) of the Indian Penal Code and 11A of Prevention of cruelty to Animal Act has been registered," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)