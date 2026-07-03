Vingegaard's Historic Bid: Chasing the Double

Denmarks Jonas Vingegaard Is Bidding To Become Only The Ninth Rider In History To Get The Giro Ditalia And Tour De France Double In The Same Year But Will Need To Dethrone Fourtime Tour Winner Tadej Pogacar When The Race Starts In Barcelona On Saturday Vingegaard Claimed His First Giro Victory In May

Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard is embarking on a historic quest to join an elite group of cyclists by winning both the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France in a single year.

Already a victor of the Giro this May, Vingegaard, 29, is optimistic as he prepares to dethrone Tadej Pogacar when the Tour kicks off in Barcelona.

This season, Vingegaard has secured victories at Paris-Nice, the Tour of Catalunya, and the Giro, where he dominated with five stage wins. He now sets sights on the Tour, expressing confidence and a positive mindset as he aims for more glory.