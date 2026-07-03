Vingegaard's Historic Bid: Chasing the Double
Jonas Vingegaard aims to become the ninth cyclist to win both the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France in the same year. Having already secured the Giro victory and other races this season, Vingegaard is in top form to challenge four-time Tour winner Tadej Pogacar in the upcoming race.
Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard is embarking on a historic quest to join an elite group of cyclists by winning both the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France in a single year.
Already a victor of the Giro this May, Vingegaard, 29, is optimistic as he prepares to dethrone Tadej Pogacar when the Tour kicks off in Barcelona.
This season, Vingegaard has secured victories at Paris-Nice, the Tour of Catalunya, and the Giro, where he dominated with five stage wins. He now sets sights on the Tour, expressing confidence and a positive mindset as he aims for more glory.
ALSO READ
-
Tadej Pogacar Gears Up for Epic Showdown in Tour de France
-
Jonas Vingegaard's Bid for Cycling Glory: Giro-Tour Double
-
Tadej Pogacar: The Tour de France Showdown with Jonas Vingegaard
-
Sports Updates: Transfers, Triumphs, and Crucial Signings
-
Paul Seixas: French Prodigy Rides Into Tour de France History