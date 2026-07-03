Tadej Pogacar Gears Up for Epic Showdown in Tour de France

Slovenias Tadej Pogacar Is Looking Forward To Continuing His Spectacular Rivalry With Jonas Vingegaard When They Meet Again As The Main Contenders In The Tour De France Which Begins On Saturday In Barcelona The Competition Between Me And Jonas For The Last Few Years Was Spectacular

The exhilarating rivalry between Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard will headline the Tour de France starting Saturday in Barcelona. 'Spectacular,' Pogacar described their competition, hinting it may last several more years. With each pushing the other to unprecedented heights, the leading cyclists are set for an enthralling contest.

Aiming for his fifth Tour title, Pogacar acknowledges the formidable presence of Vingegaard, a two-time victor. Yet, he doesn't dismiss other competitors like France's Paul Seixas, Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, and Germany's Florian Lipowitz, each poised to challenge for the podium.

Pogacar enters the race as a favorite following a dominant season and strategic preparation. Supported by a strong team including Mexico's Isaac del Toro and Britain's Adam Yates, the four-time champion is primed for what promises to be an intense and tactic-laden race.