MP: Four teenagers drown in dam in Betul

Four teenagers, including two girls, drowned while bathing in a dam in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district on Thursday afternoon, police said.

All the bodies were retrieved from the dam at Amagohan village, some 20km from the district headquarters, Shahpur Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Mahendra Singh Meena said.

According to initial investigations, the four ventured into deep waters while bathing and drowned one by one, he added.

The deceased were aged between 14 and 18 years, and the two boys among them were cousins, Meena added.

