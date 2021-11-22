Left Menu

President Kovind confers Shaurya Chakra on Lance Naik Sandeep Singh posthumously for killing terrorist in J-K

President Ram Nath Kovind conferred Shaurya Chakra (posthumously) on Lance Naik Sandeep Singh of 4 Para (Special Forces) for killing one foreign terrorist and injuring two others in an operation in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018.

22-11-2021
President Ram Nath Kovind confers Shaurya Chakra (posthumously) on Lance Naik Sandeep Singh of 4 Para (Special Forces) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind conferred Shaurya Chakra (posthumously) on Lance Naik Sandeep Singh of 4 Para (Special Forces) for killing one foreign terrorist and injuring two others in an operation in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018. His wife Gurpreet Kaur received the award.

President Ram Nath Kovind, who is the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, conferred two Kirti Chakras, including one posthumous, one Vir Chakra and 10 Shaurya Chakras, including two posthumous, to the personnel of Armed Forces and Paramilitary Forces during Defence Investiture Ceremony (Phase-1) at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi in the morning of November 22, 2021. The Gallantry awards were given to the personnel for displaying conspicuous gallantry, indomitable courage and extreme devotion to duty.

Ministry of Defence, in a press release, informed today that the President also conferred 13 Param Vishisht Seva Medals, two Uttam Yudh Seva Medals and 24 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals for distinguished service of an exceptional order. (ANI)

