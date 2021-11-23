Left Menu

Two awarded double life-term in Marad riot case

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 23-11-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 21:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A special court on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment for two of the accused in the 2003 communal riots in Marad near here in which eight people were killed.

The Special Judge K S Ambika awarded double life sentences for accused No 95 Poorayil Koyamon alias Hydrosekutty and accused No 148 Nizammudhin after finding them guilty under various sections of the IPC and Explosive Substances Act and Arms Act.

The two were absconding after the crime but were arrested later.

The court has also imposed fines on both the accused.

The special court had since its formation had by now convicted 63 accused out of 148 accused in the controversial case that shook the communal harmony in the coastal belt of Kozhikode for many years.

The case probed by Kerala Police was later investigated by CBI after the High Court ordered it in a petition pleading central agency's investigation to unravel larger conspiracy behind the crime.

