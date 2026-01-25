Left Menu

Major Drug Bust: 716 Grams of MDMA Seized in Kozhikode

Police seized 716 grams of MDMA in a Kozhikode drug bust, arresting Arjun V Nath, who was allegedly selling the drug. The operation involved a lodge search and subsequent apartment raid. The suspect is believed to be part of a larger drug trafficking network sourcing from Delhi.

Updated: 25-01-2026 15:21 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 15:21 IST
Major Drug Bust: 716 Grams of MDMA Seized in Kozhikode
  • Country:
  • India

Police officials have successfully intercepted a significant drug haul, seizing 716 grams of MDMA in Kozhikode. The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Arjun V Nath, was taken into custody.

The operation, conducted by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) alongside Cheranalloor police, targeted a lodge on Mattummel Road. Initial searches yielded a small quantity of MDMA, with Nath subsequently revealing more was stored at a nearby apartment.

Authorities believe the contraband is worth several lakhs of rupees and suspect Nath as a crucial figure in a network importing synthetic drugs from Delhi. Investigations are ongoing, and Nath will face remand proceedings in court shortly.

