Ireland says Ethiopia expels four Irish diplomats

Ethiopia has expelled four of six Irish diplomats from the country because of Ireland's stance on the conflict there, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Wednesday.

"I deeply regret this decision by the government of Ethiopia. Our engagement internationally on Ethiopia, including at the Security Council, has been consistent with the positions and statements made by the European Union," Coveney said in a statement. (Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Catherine Evans)

