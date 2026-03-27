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Intense Search Underway for Missing Sinaloa Miners

Mexico's defense ministry has sent specialists to support the search for four miners missing after a collapse at the Minerales de Sinaloa mine. The incident took place in Sinaloa's El Rosario municipality. A military aircraft brought 38 specialists to join 60 existing personnel and local teams in the ongoing rescue efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 23:29 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 23:29 IST
Intense Search Underway for Missing Sinaloa Miners
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Mexico's defense ministry announced on Friday that it had dispatched experts to aid in the search for four miners who went missing following a mine collapse in the northwestern state of Sinaloa.

The collapse took place on Wednesday at the Minerales de Sinaloa mine, located in the El Rosario municipality. In a statement, the ministry revealed that a military aircraft had flown 38 search and rescue specialists to the site to work alongside 60 personnel already providing security.

Local authorities and rescue teams are also actively participating in the rescue operation as efforts continue to locate the missing miners.

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