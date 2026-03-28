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Mexican Navy Finds Missing Humanitarian Sailboats En Route to Cuba

Two sailboats carrying humanitarian aid from Mexico to Cuba, previously reported missing, have been located by the Mexican Navy. Despite adverse weather, the crews are healthy. The sailboats are now being escorted to Havana as part of a mission to deliver vital supplies amidst U.S. trade restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 21:31 IST
Mexican Navy Finds Missing Humanitarian Sailboats En Route to Cuba

The Mexican Navy has successfully located two sailboats carrying humanitarian aid from Mexico to Cuba, which were reported missing earlier, according to official reports on Saturday.

Aerial surveillance found the vessels approximately 80 nautical miles northwest of Cuba. The crews, though delayed by adverse weather conditions, are reportedly in good health.

Currently, a Mexican naval ship is escorting them to Havana to ensure a safe arrival. This convoy, organized by the Nuestra America coalition, aims to deliver crucial aid amidst strict U.S. limitations on oil and supply shipments to the island.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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