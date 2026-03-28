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Sailboats With Aid for Cuba Found Safe by Mexican Navy

Two sailboats carrying humanitarian aid from Mexico to Cuba, part of the grassroots Nuestra America Convoy, have been located safely by the Mexican Navy. The aid mission aims to deliver essential supplies amid U.S. restrictions impacting Cuba’s resources and power supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Havana | Updated: 28-03-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 15:59 IST
Sailboats With Aid for Cuba Found Safe by Mexican Navy
  • Country:
  • Cuba

Two sailboats, loaded with humanitarian aid bound for Cuba from Mexico, have been safely located by the Mexican Navy, according to a spokesman from the Nuestra America Convoy.

These vessels were a part of the convoy, a grassroots initiative aimed at delivering crucial supplies like food and medicine to Cuba's population, which has been severely affected by a U.S. embargo. This blockade includes vital resources like oil, exacerbating power shortages and forcing the government to cut services.

The operation underscores the commitment of international activists to alleviate the hardships faced by Cubans due to geopolitical tensions, emphasizing the humanitarian intention behind their mission.

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