'Feasibility study for rope cars undertaken in five hill temples in TN'

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-11-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 22:16 IST
'Feasibility study for rope cars undertaken in five hill temples in TN'
The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday informed the Madras High Court that feasibility study for creating rope car facilities in five hill temples in the state is being undertaken at a cost of Rs 1 crore.

Advocate General R Shanmugasundaram made the submission before the first bench of Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice PD Audikesavalu when a petition seeking orders for a detailed project report for creating such facilities in 33 hill temples across the state came up for hearing.

Rope car facility is currently operational at Palani temple in Dindigul and is under construction at Sholingur and Ayyarmalai, the AG informed.

He added that the feasibility study is going on at five places--Tiruttani, Tiruchengode, Tiruchirappalli, Thiruneermalai and Thirukazhukundram.

Disposing of the petition, filed by city-based advocate P Jagannathan, the bench allowed the petitioner to make a representation to the state government for finding out the feasibility in other places.

