Left Menu

Naval officer drowns in TN

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-11-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 15:53 IST
Naval officer drowns in TN
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Naval officer, who was here on a vacation, drowned at the suburban Kovalam beach, authorities said on Friday.

The officer's body was fished out on Friday at Kelambakkam, about 5 kilometres away from the location where he was washed away.

''Lieutenant Commander J R Suresh of the Indian Navy was washed away at Kovalam beach in the outskirts of Chennai on 25 November 2021 evening. The body of the officer has been recovered at Kelambakam around noon on 26 November,'' a Defence release here said.

The officer was posted in New Delhi and he was on a vacation to Kovalam along with his family, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

 Russia
2
Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us from the disease

Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us f...

 United Kingdom
3
Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in Meta’s ‘average user’ data

Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in ...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, says Djokovic; Soccer-Jesus strike sinks PSG as Man City win group and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021