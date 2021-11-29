Noida Ranked India’s Cleanest Medium City with Support from HCL Foundation

Business Wire India HCL Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of HCL, is the proud supporter of the city of Noida in its mission to become a clean city since 2019. HCL Foundation's flagship program Clean NOIDA has been collaborating with the city authority to plan, design and implement effective Solid Waste Management initiatives in Noida. Supported by these efforts, Noida has emerged at the Cleanest Medium City in the Swachh Survekshan 2021, an annual survey of cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation in cities and towns released by the Govt. of India. The Medium category includes cities with population of 3 – 10 lakh. In the rankings for 1 – 10 lakh, Noida was rated as the 4th cleanest city in the country and has also received a 5-star garbage-free city rating.

Clean NOIDA has successfully implemented high-impact initiatives to drive change across three broad areas in Noida since 2019. These include: • Behavior Change – implementing mass media and door-to-door campaigns and conducting events to drive behavior change in the citizens. Over 5 lakh citizens from 1.2 lakh households have been made aware of best practices to manage solid waste through these efforts.

• Technological Innovation – Set-up a state-of-the-art Integrated Command Control Centre to streamline city's solid waste management mechanism covering waste collection, transportation, and remediation. The Center tracks over 370 waste collection and management vehicles daily leading to the collection of around 2000 tons of waste every day. Clean Noida also provided high-tech Litter Picking Machines and custom-made drain cleaning carts to help clean road-side legacy waste in the city and urban villages.

• Transforming Urban Villages – Chakachak Villages project to implement over 140 rapid, intensive cleaning drives in 62 urban villages of Noida; Model Urban Villages project to transform eight urban villages into model villages with end-to-end waste management. The interventions have helped rid the villages of 7000+ tons of solid waste and 5500+ tons of liquid waste, to date.

The above efforts have helped Noida consistently improve its rankings in the Swachh Survekshan since 2018.

​"It is a proud moment for Noida, and HCL and Clean NOIDA are honored to have played a transformative role in Noida's quest to emerge as one the cleanest cities in the country. The Swachh Survekshan raking is a testament to how our efforts for improving the solid waste management initiative and driving behavior change have delivered the desired impact. It is also a perfect example of how effective public private partnership can drive positive results. We want to thank the citizens of Noida, Noida Authority and their CEO Ms Ritu Maheshwari for their unwavering support and partnership for these efforts," said Alok Varma, Project Director, HCL Foundation.

Ms Ritu Maheshwari (IAS), CEO, Noida Authority said, "We are proud of this achievement and many congratulations to everyone who has been part of Noida's efforts to emerge as one of the cleanest cities in the country. HCL Foundation has played a critical role in our overall mission by driving various efforts for bringing behavior change among citizens, and implementing technological innovation and capacity building programs. I want to urge them to continue to build technological solutions to help bridge gaps in the water system, drainage network and training programs for SafaiMitras. These will definitely help Noida emerge as the cleanest city in India." About #CleanNoida #CleanNoida was launched in 2019 in partnership with NOIDA Authority to tackle the issue of solid waste management in the city. The program aims to help Noida emerge as one of the cleanest cities in India by driving behaviour change among citizens towards waste segregation and disposal, implementing technological innovation for effective waste collection & management, and transforming the city's urban villages.

About HCL Established in 1976 as one of India's original IT garage start-ups, HCL is a pioneer of modern computing with many firsts to its credit, including the introduction of the 8-bit microprocessor-based computer in 1978 well before its global peers.

Today, the HCL enterprise has a presence across varied sectors that include technology, healthcare and talent management solutions and comprises three companies – HCL Infosystems, HCL Technologies and HCL Healthcare. The enterprise generates annual revenues of over US $10.8 billion global organization with over 187,000 professionals operating from 50 countries.

HCL is proud of its long, exciting journey where it has played a role at almost every inflection point in the IT industry. It is also confident of scaling greater heights as it moves into the future.

Over the years, HCL has conscientiously set high business standards by way of providing sustainable, world-class products, solutions and services; a feat that has helped the organization touch the lives of millions with possibilities. For further information, visit www.hcl.com About HCL Foundation HCL Foundation (HCLF) was established in 2011 as the CSR arm of HCL Technologies. It is a not-for-profit- organization, that aims to alleviate socio-economic and environmental poverty and achieve inclusive growth and development.

Various flagship programs and initiatives of the Foundation, endeavour to contribute towards national and international development goals, bringing about lasting positive impact on the people and planet, through long-term sustainable programs, ensuring equitable access, opportunities and holistic development for all.

Active community engagement ensures optimal long-term gains and upward accountability. HCL Foundation works through Life Cycle Based, Integrated Community Development Approach with a thematic focus on Education, Health, Skill Development & Livelihood, Environment and Disaster Risk Reduction & Response. Child protective strategies, inclusion and gender transformative approaches remain central in all initiatives of HCL Foundation.

Presently HCL Foundation is implementing five flagship programs, namely HCL Samuday& HCL Grant – Rural Development programs; HCL Uday & Clean Noida – Urban Development programs; HCL Harit (The Green Initiative) - Environment Action program and 4 Special Initiatives - Power of One, Sports for Change, HCL Foundation Academy and My E-Haat. For more details, please visit the website – https://www.hclfoundation.org/ To View the Image Click on the Link Below: Improvement in Noida's rankings in the Swachh Survekshan since 2018

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)