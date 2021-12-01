Left Menu

CNN suspends Chris Cuomo over role in defending former NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo

CNN on Tuesday suspended news anchor Chris Cuomo indefinitely over his role in defending his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, over sexual harassment allegations. The cable news channel said in a statement that the suspension followed the release of new court documents on Monday.

The cable news channel said in a statement that the suspension followed the release of new court documents on Monday. "These documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously knew. As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation,” CNN said.

Andrew Cuomo was forced to step down as governor in August after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. He has denied any wrongdoing.

