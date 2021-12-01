Left Menu

Three killed in explosion at illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Bengal

Bodies of the house owner, one woman and another person, who was working at the factory, have been recovered, the officer said. Three others who were injured in the explosion have been shifted to a local hospital, he stated. The condition of one of the injured is quite critical, the officer said. It seems one of his hands was ripped off in the blast. His condition is quite critical.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-12-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 15:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Three persons were killed and as many injured in an explosion at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Wednesday, the police said.

The explosion occurred around 8 am at a two-storey house that belonged to one Ashim Mondal in Nodakhali area of the district, a senior police officer said.

One fire tender was rushed to the spot to douse the flames at the building, a portion of which was blown off in the incident.

''There were three explosions at the house. Bodies of the house owner, one woman and another person, who was working at the factory, have been recovered,'' the officer said.

Three others who were injured in the explosion have been shifted to a local hospital, he stated.

The condition of one of the injured is quite ''critical'', the officer said.

''It seems one of his hands was ripped off in the blast. His condition is quite critical. Doctors are attending to him,'' the officer said.

Some buildings in the neighbourhood is also learnt to have suffered damage.

A probe has been initiated into the incident, the officer added.

