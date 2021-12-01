Left Menu

City police to invest Rs 34 lakh to upgrade commando wing

The city police will invest Rs 34 lakh to upgrade its commando wing to deal with everyday changing challenges, a senior official said on Wednesday. The tender for the procurement has been floated and the technical bid is likely to begin on December 9, he added.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-12-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 21:52 IST
  • India

The city police will invest Rs 34 lakh to upgrade its commando wing to deal with everyday changing challenges, a senior official said on Wednesday. As a part of its upgradation programme, the Kolkata Police's commando wing is planning to purchase corner shot CSM gun for clear strike, laser-fitted aiming device for Glock 17 and 19 pistols, AKMS (fold butt), anti-skid boots, night vision binoculars, hands-free communication sets, gas masks and specialised gloves, he added.

''We are planning to upgrade the force and for the purpose we needed to purchase requisite modern equipment including guns and other communication sets. A budget of Rs 34 lakh has been alloted for the purpose,'' the official said. The tender for the procurement has been floated and the technical bid is likely to begin on December 9, he added.

