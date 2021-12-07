Tata-Lockheed Martin Aerostructures to produce fighter wings at Hyd facility

Lockheed Martin on Tuesday formally recognized Tata-Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Limited (TLMAL) as a potential future co-producer of fighter wings.

Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao and senior officials of Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, TLMAL leadership and others attended a ceremonial event marking the first fighter wing prototype built at the TLMAL facility here, a press release from Tatas said.

''Lockheed Martin partnered with TLMAL to build one of the most technologically complex aerostructures — a fuel-carrying 9G, 12,000 hour, interchangeable/replaceable fighter wing," Aimee Burnett, vice president of strategy and business development, Lockheed Martin Integrated Fighter Group, said.

Lockheed Martin is one of the only aerospace and defence companies with a complex aerostructure capability for advanced fighters in India, he further said.

A Joint Venture between Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, TLMAL exemplifies the Centre's Aatmanirbhar Bharat 'Make in India' goals and serves as the single global source of C-130J empennage assemblies that are installed on all new Super Hercules aircraft.

TLMAL recently reached the milestone of manufacturing and delivering the 150th C-130J empennage.

''The successful completion of the fighter wing shipset prototype project is another achievement added to the partnership between Tata Advanced Systems and Lockheed Martin," Sukaran Singh, managing director and chief executive officer, TASL said.

