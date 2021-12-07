World Court orders Azerbaijan to prevent incitement of racial hatred against Armenians
Reuters | The Hague | Updated: 07-12-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 20:14 IST
Judges and the International Court of Justice on Tuesday ordered Azerbaijan to prevent incitement of racial hatred against Armenians, attacks on Armenian cultural heritage and protect Armenian prisoners-of-war while the United Nations court would look at the merits of the case.
The court has yet to rule on a similar request from Azerbaijan's side, who filed a countersuit alleging violations of the same U.N. anti-discrimination treaty.
