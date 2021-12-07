World Court orders Azerbaijan to prevent incitement of racial hatred against Armenians

Judges and the International Court of Justice on Tuesday ordered Azerbaijan to prevent incitement of racial hatred against Armenians, attacks on Armenian cultural heritage and protect Armenian prisoners-of-war while the United Nations court would look at the merits of the case.

The court has yet to rule on a similar request from Azerbaijan's side, who filed a countersuit alleging violations of the same U.N. anti-discrimination treaty.

