Brazilian Supreme Court justice mandates proof of vaccination to enter the country

Brazil's Supreme Court Justice Luis Roberto Barroso ruled on Saturday that the country must demand proof of vaccination for visitors seeking to enter the country.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly denied requests of state health regulator Anvisa to demand vaccination proof from visitors. But Barroso said in his decision that Brazil needs to avoid supporting what he called "antivaccine tourism."

The justice said the requirement for proof of vaccination can be waived only when the traveler comes from a country where no vaccines are available or the individual was prevented from vaccination due to health reasons. The government has delayed for a week a regulation that would require non-vaccinated visitors to quarantine for five days, due to a hacker attack on the Health Ministry on Friday.

