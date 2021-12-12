Left Menu

CM Bommai looks forward to meaningful debate on development works, public grievances at Belagavi session

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday looked forward to a meaningful debate on development works and public grievances at the Belagavi session of the state legislature, which is scheduled to begin on Monday.

ANI | Hubli (Karnataka) | Updated: 12-12-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 16:08 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday looked forward to a meaningful debate on development works and public grievances at the Belagavi session of the state legislature, which is scheduled to begin on Monday. Speaking to media persons in Hubli, he said, "Legislature session is being held in Belagavi after two years. The state government has completed all the preparations for a smooth session. I wish to have fruitful debates on issues related to development and redressal of grievances of the people of the state."

People of Northern Karnataka are keen to witness serious debates, especially about issues related to the comprehensive development of their region. "We want to make decisions on many important issues," Bommai said. The 10-day winter session of the Karnataka Assembly session will be held at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, Belagavi from December 13 to 24.

The session will commence on December 13 and on the first day, the governor will address both the State Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

