New Leadership in Saudi Arabia's Energy and Industry Sectors

Saudi Arabia Appointed Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman As Minister Of Industry And Mineral Resources In Addition To His Current Role

In a significant leadership shuffle, Saudi Arabia has appointed its Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, to also head the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources. This dual role appointment comes after a royal order was issued.

The state news agency SPA broke the news on Saturday, reflecting a strategic restructuring within the kingdom's key sectors.

Consequently, Bandar Alkhorayef has been relieved of his position as the minister of industry and mineral resources, marking a new chapter in Saudi Arabia's industrial and energy sectors.