New Leadership in Saudi Arabia's Energy and Industry Sectors
Saudi Arabia has appointed Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman as the new Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, following a royal decree. This announcement, reported by the state news agency SPA, also stated that Bandar Alkhorayef has been relieved from his duties in the cited role.
In a significant leadership shuffle, Saudi Arabia has appointed its Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, to also head the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources. This dual role appointment comes after a royal order was issued.
The state news agency SPA broke the news on Saturday, reflecting a strategic restructuring within the kingdom's key sectors.
Consequently, Bandar Alkhorayef has been relieved of his position as the minister of industry and mineral resources, marking a new chapter in Saudi Arabia's industrial and energy sectors.