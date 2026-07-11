New Leadership in Saudi Arabia's Energy and Industry Sectors

Saudi Arabia has appointed Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman as the new Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, following a royal decree. This announcement, reported by the state news agency SPA, also stated that Bandar Alkhorayef has been relieved from his duties in the cited role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saudi Arabia Appointed Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman As Minister Of Industry And Mineral Resources In Addition To His Current Role | Updated: 11-07-2026 18:20 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 18:20 IST
New Leadership in Saudi Arabia's Energy and Industry Sectors
Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman

In a significant leadership shuffle, Saudi Arabia has appointed its Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, to also head the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources. This dual role appointment comes after a royal order was issued.

The state news agency SPA broke the news on Saturday, reflecting a strategic restructuring within the kingdom's key sectors.

Consequently, Bandar Alkhorayef has been relieved of his position as the minister of industry and mineral resources, marking a new chapter in Saudi Arabia's industrial and energy sectors.

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