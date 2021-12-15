Left Menu

Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers gets new president

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 19:33 IST
Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers gets new president
  • Country:
  • India

S P Shukla has been elected as the president of the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), which has been playing an active role in boosting indigenous production of military hardware.

He has been elected to the post by the SIDM executive council for the term 2021–2023.

At present, Shukla is the chairman of the boards of several companies of the Mahindra Group in the defence and aerospace sector, including Mahindra Defence Systems, Mahindra Aerostructures and Mahindra Telephonics.

Shukla succeeds Jayant D Patil as the SIDM president.

''It will be my endeavour to continue this momentum where SIDM works closely with the Ministry of Defence, services, defence public sector undertakings and international stakeholders to put forth industry views,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
4
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021