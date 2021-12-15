Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers gets new president

S P Shukla has been elected as the president of the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), which has been playing an active role in boosting indigenous production of military hardware.

He has been elected to the post by the SIDM executive council for the term 2021–2023.

At present, Shukla is the chairman of the boards of several companies of the Mahindra Group in the defence and aerospace sector, including Mahindra Defence Systems, Mahindra Aerostructures and Mahindra Telephonics.

Shukla succeeds Jayant D Patil as the SIDM president.

''It will be my endeavour to continue this momentum where SIDM works closely with the Ministry of Defence, services, defence public sector undertakings and international stakeholders to put forth industry views,'' he said.

