Left Menu

Mexican ex-security chief's lawyer seeks details on evidence in U.S. drug case

A lawyer for a former Mexican security chief facing U.S. drug trafficking charges asked on Wednesday for details of the evidence prosecutors would use against his client, arguing the documents he reviewed so far showed no links to crimes. Genaro Garcia Luna, who served as Mexico's secretary of public security from 2006 to 2012, pleaded not guilty https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-mexico-corruption-idCAKBN1Z226D last year to charges he accepted millions of dollars in bribes to protect the Sinaloa drug cartel once run by Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman and allowed it to operate with impunity.

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 15-12-2021 21:41 IST
Mexican ex-security chief's lawyer seeks details on evidence in U.S. drug case

A lawyer for a former Mexican security chief facing U.S. drug trafficking charges asked on Wednesday for details of the evidence prosecutors would use against his client, arguing the documents he reviewed so far showed no links to crimes.

Genaro Garcia Luna, who served as Mexico's secretary of public security from 2006 to 2012, pleaded not guilty https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-mexico-corruption-idCAKBN1Z226D last year to charges he accepted millions of dollars in bribes to protect the Sinaloa drug cartel once run by Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman and allowed it to operate with impunity. In an appearance in Brooklyn federal court on Wednesday, Garcia Luna's attorney Cesar de Castro said he was still reviewing "millions of pages" of evidence that prosecutors shared, and asked them to pinpoint which documents they would use to build their case.

"We have not seen any evidence of criminality" or links to drug traffickers, de Castro said, adding the majority of the documents he had reviewed did not mention Garcia Luna's name. U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan agreed that the defense was "entitled to assistance" by prosecutors, likening their task of identifying relevant evidence to "looking for a harbor in an ocean."

Prosecutors said they had also completed a review of classified materials related to the case. Cogan scheduled a hearing for next June to discuss how the documents could be used in the case. Mexico's government in September filed a lawsuit against Garcia Luna in Florida, where he had been living before his 2019 arrest in Dallas, in an effort to recover what it called illegally obtained assets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors

Swarnajayanti Fellow trying to identify proteins of malaria parasite harbors...

 India
2
Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

Meghalaya got Rs 700cr from Japan agency for development of tourism: CM

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
4
Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platform for youth

Accenture, Dubai Cares, Microsoft and UNICEF launch digital learning platfor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021