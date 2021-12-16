Left Menu

Kerala HC directs State to implement night autopsy within 6 months in govt medical colleges

Kerala High Court directed the State Government that it should implement Night autopsy in letter and spirit in five Government Medical Colleges expeditiously within six months.

Kerala High Court directed the State Government that it should implement Night autopsy in letter and spirit in five Government Medical Colleges expeditiously within six months. Court also directed the Government to provide adequate facilities and staff in all the Government Medical Colleges to facilitate the conduct of night autopsies.

Single Bench of Justice PV Kunhikrishnan directed this while considering a petition filed by Kerala Medico-Legal Society (KMLS) against the State Government's decision to start night autopsies in the Government Medical Colleges in the first stage allegedly without improving facilities. While considering it, Court remarked, "Article 21 of the Constitution will not only apply to a living person but will continue till their body is cremated. The state cannot take a stand that it cannot provide the required facilities citing financial constraints for this reason.

The Court further said, "The state should convene a meeting to decide a time frame within with the inquest and postmortem of a dead body in cases of unnatural death should be performed within 6 months. All the expenses for the same should be borne by the State Government. It may form a committee to see if night autopsy can be made possible in all hospitals in the State which are equipped for the same." On 2015 October 26th, the State Government issued an order to start night autopsies in the 5 Medical Colleges which are at Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and in the General Hospital at Kasaragod. (ANI)

