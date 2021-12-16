Left Menu

'Pressure tactic': Delhi court junks Jamia professor's plea against wrongful termination

Mohd Arshad Malik, who was appointed as professor in the architecture department in 2017 and was allegedly terminated from service the next year, filed the revision petition before the sessions court challenging the 2019 order of a magistrate court that had dismissed his plea for registration of FIR.Junking the revision petition, Additional Sessions Judge Anuj Agrawal said, In my view, the entire evidence is within possession of revisionist and no investigation by police is required for collection of any evidence.

16-12-2021
'Pressure tactic': Delhi court junks Jamia professor's plea against wrongful termination
Calling it ''pressure tactic'', a Delhi court has dismissed a plea filed by a terminated professor of Jamia Millia Islamia seeking registration of FIR against two faculty members of the architecture department for the alleged wrongful termination and forgery. Mohd Arshad Malik, who was appointed as professor in the architecture department in 2017 and was allegedly terminated from service the next year, filed the revision petition before the sessions court challenging the 2019 order of a magistrate court that had dismissed his plea for registration of FIR.

Junking the revision petition, Additional Sessions Judge Anuj Agrawal said, ''In my view, the entire evidence is within possession of revisionist and no investigation by police is required for collection of any evidence. In my view, the matter pertains to service dispute and appears to have been filed as pressure tactics.'' The judge further said, ''I find that the Magistrate has rightly exercised the discretionary power. Accordingly, this court finds no valid reasons to interfere in the order dated July 20, 2019. The revision petition is accordingly dismissed.'' According to Malik, the head of the department and the Dean of Jamia's architecture department allegedly committed the offence of breach of trust and forgery in connivance with each other. He sought registration of FIR against them. He said that the duo forged and fabricated his signatures on the acknowledgment book to prove that the termination notice was received by him. They also created false attendance records to falsely show that Malik was absent on several dates in September and October 2018, he claimed. Malik had moved the court alleging the station house officer of Jamia Nagar Police Station, Assistant Commissioner of Police, and Deputy Commissioner of Police did not take any action on his complaint in 2018.

