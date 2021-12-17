Major fire breaks out at Narela factory; no casualty
A massive fire broke out at a shoe factory in north Delhi's Narela area on Friday, officials said.
Information regarding the blaze was received around 2.30 pm, and a total of 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, they said.
The factory has four floors, including a basement. There was no report of any casualty, the officials said.
The fire was brought under control around 9 pm, they added.
