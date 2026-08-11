Ramaphosa Meets Family of Late Captain Daniel Perez

The meeting came after efforts by the South African Government to help secure the release of Perez’s remains and provide assistance to his family during what the Presidency described as a difficult period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 11-08-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 18:38 IST
Ramaphosa Meets Family of Late Captain Daniel Perez
South Africa remains committed to supporting efforts that can produce lasting peace and bring conflicts to an end through dialogue and inclusive peace initiatives, the Presidency said. Image Credit: X(@PresidencyZA)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has met with the family of the late Captain Daniel Perez after the South African Government helped facilitate the release of his remains by Hamas, offering his condolences to the family following their prolonged ordeal since the events of 7 October 2023.

Ramaphosa met the Perez family on Monday after the remains of Perez, who was born and raised in South Africa, were returned. Perez was taken hostage and killed on 7 October 2023, leaving his family waiting for the return of his remains while the conflict continued.

Government Assisted Perez Family

The meeting came after efforts by the South African Government to help secure the release of Perez's remains and provide assistance to his family during what the Presidency described as a difficult period.

During his meeting with the family, Ramaphosa expressed his condolences and reiterated South Africa's support for an inclusive peace process capable of delivering lasting peace for Israelis and Palestinians.

The intervention also reflects the government's stated approach to assisting South Africans affected by conflicts abroad, regardless of their race or religion, particularly when citizens find themselves trapped in dangerous situations or require diplomatic and humanitarian support.

South Africa Highlights Wider Conflict-Zone Assistance

The Presidency said government continues to assist South Africans caught in conflict zones and can also provide support to foreign nationals when such assistance is requested, placing the Perez intervention within a wider range of humanitarian efforts undertaken by the country.

Among the cases highlighted by the Presidency were efforts to facilitate the release of South Africans trapped in the war in Syria, assistance involving citizens who were sold to Russian mercenaries, and support for the safe return of Ukrainian children.

Such interventions can require coordination between government departments, diplomatic representatives and authorities or organisations operating in areas where conventional consular assistance may be difficult to provide because of active conflict.

Ramaphosa Reaffirms Support for Lasting Peace

The Presidency described the assistance given to the Perez family as part of South Africa's broader work to support people affected by armed conflict and humanitarian crises, while maintaining the country's position that disputes should ultimately be resolved through inclusive political processes.

South Africa remains committed to supporting efforts that can produce lasting peace and bring conflicts to an end through dialogue and inclusive peace initiatives, the Presidency said. For the Perez family, the return of Captain Perez's remains marks a significant development after more than two years since he was taken hostage and killed, allowing his family to receive his remains after an extended period of uncertainty.

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