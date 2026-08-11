US News Roundup: Visa Revocations, Food Recalls, and Political Moves

The Trump administration revoked over 175,000 visas, highlighting intensified immigration policies. Taylor Farms faced another food recall due to a salmonella outbreak, affecting consumer confidence. Meanwhile, political maneuvers were seen as Trump shifted decisions to Attorney General Todd Blanche, and the future of the 'weaponization' fund was under scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 18:30 IST
US News Roundup: Visa Revocations, Food Recalls, and Political Moves
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The U.S. State Department announced an unprecedented move, revoking more than 175,000 visas under President Donald Trump's administration as part of a stringent immigration crackdown.

Taylor Farms, a leading food supplier, issued recalls for products containing jalapenos amid a salmonella outbreak, threatening the freshness perception of its brand.

On the political front, questions surround the future of a proposed 'weaponization' fund, as Trump delegates its fate to U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche.

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