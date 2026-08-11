US News Roundup: Visa Revocations, Food Recalls, and Political Moves

The U.S. State Department announced an unprecedented move, revoking more than 175,000 visas under President Donald Trump's administration as part of a stringent immigration crackdown.

Taylor Farms, a leading food supplier, issued recalls for products containing jalapenos amid a salmonella outbreak, threatening the freshness perception of its brand.

On the political front, questions surround the future of a proposed 'weaponization' fund, as Trump delegates its fate to U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche.