US News Roundup: Visa Revocations, Food Recalls, and Political Moves
The Trump administration revoked over 175,000 visas, highlighting intensified immigration policies. Taylor Farms faced another food recall due to a salmonella outbreak, affecting consumer confidence. Meanwhile, political maneuvers were seen as Trump shifted decisions to Attorney General Todd Blanche, and the future of the 'weaponization' fund was under scrutiny.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. State Department announced an unprecedented move, revoking more than 175,000 visas under President Donald Trump's administration as part of a stringent immigration crackdown.
Taylor Farms, a leading food supplier, issued recalls for products containing jalapenos amid a salmonella outbreak, threatening the freshness perception of its brand.
On the political front, questions surround the future of a proposed 'weaponization' fund, as Trump delegates its fate to U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche.
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