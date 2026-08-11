Odisha Maps Science-Led Growth With Rare Earth and Marine Push

Odisha could emerge as a major hub for rare earths, marine biotechnology, space technology and advanced scientific research under an integrated development roadmap discussed by Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh and Odisha Science and Technology Minister Krushna Chandra Patra in New Delhi.

The discussions brought together several of the state's scientific and economic strengths, including its coastline, marine biodiversity, mineral resources, biotechnology institutions and space capabilities, with both governments looking at closer coordination between national research organisations, state institutions and industry.

Rare Earth Corridor Opens New Opportunities

Odisha's place in India's emerging rare earth ecosystem formed a major part of the meeting, following the Union Budget 2026–27 announcement of dedicated Rare Earth Corridors in Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

The initiative covers mining, processing, research and manufacturing, creating scope for Odisha to use its coastal mineral resources and scientific capabilities to support a domestic rare earth value chain serving advanced materials and strategic industries.

Singh said the Eastern Coastal Region could play a bigger role in India's developing nuclear and marine roadmap, with Odisha positioned to connect critical minerals, ocean resources and research infrastructure rather than pursuing these areas through isolated projects.

Marine Biotechnology Network Set for Expansion

The Odisha Marine Biotechnology Research & Innovation Corridor (OMBRIC) is expected to become an important part of this connected ecosystem, bringing institutions including IIT Bhubaneswar, Berhampur University, Fakir Mohan University, NIT Rourkela, IISER Berhampur and the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) into collaborative research.

Plans call for stronger links between this network and the Ministry of Earth Sciences, CSIR and the Department of Biotechnology, creating opportunities to turn Odisha's marine biodiversity into research and commercial applications covering health, food, biomaterials and environmental solutions.

The meeting also finalised plans to expand the Institute of Life Sciences in Bhubaneswar, with the Odisha Government providing an additional 50 acres of land. The expansion is expected to strengthen biotechnology and life sciences research while supporting work connected with the Bio-E3 framework for economy, environment and employment.

Space and Ocean Economy Join Development Plans

Odisha's space capabilities could also grow through closer alignment with ISRO, with discussions examining a proposed Space Research and Manufacturing Centre developed through a public-private partnership that could connect research institutions with technology companies and manufacturing opportunities.

Ocean-based development featured prominently, including the Deep Ocean Mission and Odisha Deep Sea Fishing Mission 2026–2036, which seeks to develop offshore fisheries and stronger marine value chains.

Plans for a Science City were also discussed to expand public engagement with scientific learning and innovation, while Odisha's coastal districts are expected to participate in the "Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar" campaign through cleanliness activities and marine-environment awareness.

Singh and Patra agreed that continued Centre-State coordination will be central to connecting these initiatives, potentially giving Odisha a distinctive science-driven economic model built around its natural resources, research institutions and emerging technology capabilities.